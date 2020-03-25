Dear Readers:
Due to a recent decision by the Barrow News-Journal to reduce its opinion page footprint to one page with no lifestyle or outside columns at the present time, my column is being discontinued.
I have certainly enjoyed the nearly 10 years of writing and association with, first, the Barrow County News and then the Barrow News-Journal. I have met a number of new friends and renewed old friendships through the columns. Your compliments, as well as your disagreements, have been encouraging and thought-provoking.
It has been a pleasure working with the Barrow News-Journal staff and, especially, my editor, Scott Thompson.
After a short break, I plan to continue writing. And if you wish to continue as a reader, you may send me your email address and I will add you to my current distribution list.
Again, many thanks for your interest and best wishes!
—
Jimmy Terrell
