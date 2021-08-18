Dear Editor:
Just a note to compliment and thank you for the wonderful article about the Barrow County high school bands that were featured in the July 28 issue of the newspaper.
These dedicated students and directors prepare, practice and play year-round to bring joy to many school events. And parents dedicate hours of volunteer time in support of these musical programs and activities. This teamwork brings pleasure to all and builds character in our youth.
Thank you, bands, and thank you, Barrow News-Journal.
—
Dianne Sweckard
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.