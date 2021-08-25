Dear Editor:
Thank you to Mike Buffington, and others, for your continued rationalism amid the utter madness that seems to have descended upon everyone with COVID.
COVID seems to have given people a stage to shout their opinions as loud as they possibly can regardless of whether they are based in facts, any kind of reason or, heaven forbid, compassion.
My husband and I are both teachers and I am and at higher risk for getting COVID, as are several of our family members that we care for. And while we are all vaccinated, it seems that society is happy all too happy to once again ask teachers to put their lives on the line as it they are expendable members of society.
I am not trying to take away your rights. I am trying to do my best to educate your child and still keep my family safe.
Is it too much to ask for you to wear a mask?
—
Lacie Megan Fitts
Auburn
