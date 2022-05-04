Dear Editor:
In a day when government employees and agencies get so much criticism, I wanted to say something very positive regarding the Barrow County Roads and Bridges Department. Let me hasten to say that I do not know anyone in that department and I have no connection to the county government or services.
We live on an improved gravel road which is paved for a short distance as a new subdivision is under construction on the initial part. However, the remained of the road fell into great disrepair due to carelessness on the part of construction people working on property along the road. This resulted in deep pot holes and trenches that made it painful for my wife and me in our advanced age to drive over in our car.
Recently the Road and Bridges Department discovered the problem and brought a large team with dump trucks, frontend loaders, graders, gravel and all required items to reconstruct the road. They did an outstanding and profession job. My hat is off to these fine county employees who were so courteous and helpful when we needed to pass through their work area. I don’t know what they are paid, but I hope the County Commissioners will keep them financially supported as they proved wonderful service to Barrow County citizens.
Sincerely,
S. M. Jones
Winder
