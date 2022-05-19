Dear Editor:
The far left radicals are now screaming that since Roe vs. Wade was a law, it should not be changed. This is a ridiculous utterance. Every Supreme Court Judge who voted and started Roe vs. Wade, are all deceased. So a new Supreme court, made up of men and women, can look at a decision by members who were entirely male and over-turn it. They must have forgotten that slavery was once a law and it was changed!
But what really gets me is Liberal Whoopi Goldberg saying on TV " The Federal Government has no right to tell me what I can and cannot do to my body". She said nothing about the men and women being fired from government jobs or dismissed from the military because they refused to get vaccine shots. And it's despicable to see Senator Elizabeth Warren crying, I mean crying, because babies cannot be killed on demand. Massachusetts should be ashamed! These are just radical lefts attempts to divert the truth because all the Supreme Courts decision will do, is move the laws concerning abortion to the individual states and their residents. California and New York will still allow a woman to abort her pregnancy up to the moment of birth.
The radical left continues in pushing fake information. Hillary Clinton actually said, and I quote " Once you allow this kind of extreme power to take hold, you have no idea who they will come for next".
The Democrats do not care how much they lie in trying to discredit the "America First" movement. Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer have proven to be astute students of Joseph Goebbels.
Since 1973, when the Supreme Court took the decision from the states and handed down this Federal Law, which actually permitted women to use abortion as another means for birth control, 63 million babies have been killed. Just think! We could have killed an infant who might have cured cancer or become another Mozart. And when they scream about rights, what about the rights and wishes of the father to be ? That concern is completely ignored.
What I cannot understand is a minister of God condoning Roe vs. Wade. Talk about wolf in sheep's clothing. That is like saying you are an ice-cream and chocolate candy dietitian.
Ignorance is running rampant. People need to wise-up! This turmoil, over the leak from the Supreme Court is allowing the Democrats an opportunity to focus on something, other than their record of despair, prior to the mid-term elections.
Sincerely,
Charles C. Winfrey III
Winder
