Dear Editor:
I understand that the N-word is what grabs headlines.
As a society, I hope we all understand that the supremacists' intent for the "N-word" is to devalue humans and to degrade the value of black lives.
Although, as more information on the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is released, the use of the word does hurt, the use of that hateful word is really not what actually grabs me.
What grabs me is the fact that three men (the two McMichaels with the Confederate flag on their truck) were chasing Ahmaud Arbery down the road like a dog.
Then, the McMichaels’ neighbor, William Bryan, joined them in the chase like Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane. Bryan used his vehicle to ram into Ahmaud's body. All three men were savagely involved in this “hot pursuit" of a human's life.
As Ahmaud breathlessly scrambled for his life, these three white men chased Ahmaud Arbery’s flashing life for well over four entire minutes.
What grabs me is how Lindsey McMichael (daughter and sister of two of the suspects) posted a “prize photo” of Ahmaud Arbery's slain bloody body on her social media page before Ahmaud's body was even cold.
What grabs me the most is the fact that the long arms of Our Lady Justice had access to every bit of this information that we are just now finding out, for MONTHS.
The American tragedy is the fact that Our Lady Justice turned her blind eyes from "just US" AGAIN. Not a single person was arrested until WE saw the video, too.
What should really grab us all is that, this Dukes of Hazzard-like murderous ordeal was conducted as "Just a(nother) Good Ole Boys, never meaning no harm,” hunting trip.
A hunting trip that ended in an early death. And our young brother Ahmaud Arbery's human body was treated as the day’s prize.
In the end the “N-word” of "No Love" is what grabs me.
With love for the family of Ahmaud Arbery,
Barnard Sims
Statham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.