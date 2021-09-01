Dear Editor:
Are you concerned about all the chaos, confusion, anger and hostility in our nations of the world?
There is hope.
The answer will not come through politicians and their policies. It will only come through heart transformation in individuals. Only then will real change occur.
The good news is, heart transformation is possible. It comes when we recognize our own sin. We have all sinned and come short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23).
When we have peace with God, peace with people is possible. He has made a way for us. His name is Jesus. He took our sins upon Himself, died on the cross in our place and was raised from the dead. All so we could be forgiven forever.
What do we do? Believe it. Receive it as a free gift. Change is possible. It can begin today.
—
J. Wright
Winder
