I am more optimistic now about America’s future than I’ve been for a number of years. We are coming out of some turbulence, but there is light ahead. Most Americans believe in freedom, fairness, and a better future for us all, yet a powerful few work hard to take away our freedoms, make voting too difficult and want a future that will take us back to the past we don’t want. America is finally investing in its infrastructure, negotiating drug prices for Medicare recipients, addressing devastating effects of climate change, and enacting sensible gun laws to make us safer, both protecting 2nd graders and the 2nd Amendment. Recently seven sensible Republican senators stepped up and voted for $35/month insulin for all Americans, not just those on Medicare. Maybe next time, their colleagues will vote for America and not for party.
A steady hand on the tiller of our ship of state is welcoming. Inflation wrought by the pandemic is still a problem, but food and gas prices are coming down. Bipartisan investments in semiconductor manufacturing and research and development will help us regain lost competitive ground. Student debt relief for middle- and low-income borrowers will help turbocharge investments in our long-term economic and national security that Republicans cherish. America will be at its most competitive and powerful when every able citizen participates.
MAGA adherents say that America was once great for everybody, but no longer is. Actually, we’ve not yet built a country that’s great for everybody, but we can. When our state and national governments do things FOR us, we all win. When they do things TO us, far too many lose. We are better off when we are ALL better off. This November, what will you do to help America get to a better place?
Shelbey Diamond-Alexander
