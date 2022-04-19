NOTICE TO CEASE AND DESIST
Dear Mr. Buffington:
My name is Kenneth Lewis, and I represent Mr. Scott Morgan. On April 13, 2022, the Barrow News-Journal published the above-styled defamatory article in violation of O.C.G.A. §51-5-1 ("(a) A libel is a false and malicious defamation of another, expressed in print, writing, pictures, or signs, tending to injure the reputation of the person and exposing him to public hatred, contempt, or ridicule"). As you know, in considering whether a writing is defamatory as a matter of law, the court looks not at the evidence of what the extrinsic circumstances were at the time in the writing, but at what construction would be placed upon it by the average reader. (1)
The published article is false and defamatory in several aspects. The publication suggest that Mr. Morgan abused his position as a Councilman and killed his neighbor's animals. I am baffled at how a dispute between two neighbors can end up on the front page of your newspaper.
As a preliminary matter, Mr. Morgan is not a limited purpose public figure because this dispute is between two neighbors and private in nature. See W. Broad v. Wright, 182 Ga. App. 359, 360 (1987).
I. The Johnsons' Code Violations
On February 10, 2022, the Bethlehem City Attorney, Ronald Bennett, sent a letter to the Johnson's outlining several UDC code violations. A copy of the letter from Ronald Bennett to the Johnsons' and the Memorandum from Ronald Bennett to the Mayor and Council is attached and labeled as Exhibit "1." The letter sets forth the Johnsons' various violations of the code, and cites the applicable code sections including, UDC Sec. 89-125, Code Sec. 31-103(2), UDC Sec. 78-43(a), and Code Sec. 33-101(1). The code violations were determined by the city attorney, Mr. Bennett. Mr. Morgan is a citizen who pointed out legitimate code violations, and like any other citizen, he has the right report code violations and seek a proper remedy.
Mr. Morgan has been the director of zoning and planning for the City of Cumming for over twenty-four (24) years. In his role as the director of zoning and planning, Mr. Morgan deals with planning and zoning issues daily. He is well versed in the proper procedure to bring a complaint for code violations. Your
publication has directly injured Mr. Morgan's professional reputation as the director of planning and zoning, as a Bethlehem Councilman, and a resident of Bethlehem.
Your publication directly states Mr. Morgan used his position as a councilman to "protest" when he reported Johnson's actual code violations. It also states that Mr. Morgan has a code violation on his property. This alleged code violation was raised by the Johnsons' at a Bethlehem city council meeting. Ironically, Mr. Morgan raised the Johnsons' code violations at the Bethlehem city council meeting. Your publication directly states and implies that Mr. Morgan's actions are as a councilman. This statement is patently false and has directly injured Mr. Morgan's reputation.
Your publication falsely reports that Mr. Morgan's in-laws are illegally residing on Mr. Morgan's property. Mr. Morgan sought direction and approval from Barrow County when his in-laws moved-in over fifteen years ago- some thirteen years before the Johnson's purchased their property, and long before Bethlehem adopted its current code in 2007. Therefore, the prior use is not subject to the current code, and your publication is patently false.
II. Your abhorrent suggestion that Mr. Morgan shot the Johnsons' animals Mr. Morgan doesn't own any gun, has never owned a gun, and has never shot any of the Johnsons' animals. Your publication deliberately misleads, distorts, and arranges the "facts" so as to convey a false and defamatory meaning. By interjecting the narrative of dead animals into the middle of the publication, the implication is clear. As I mentioned above, in considering whether a writing is defamatory as a matter of law, the court looks at what construction would be placed upon it by the average reader. (2) Here, you publication is defamatory as a matter of law.
If you do not cease and immediately remove the abovementioned publication, a lawsuit will be filed against you, and I will seek an immediate temporary restraining order in the Superior Court of Jackson County. I will also seek monetary damages against you in an amount to be determined at trial.
If you do not confirm in writing to me by the end of the day on April 18, 2022 that you have ceased publishing this defamation, a lawsuit will promptly be filed. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.
With kind regards, I am
Sincerely,
Kenneth J. Lewis
Lewis Law Firm
Winder
Buffington response:
Mr. Lewis;
I’ve received your letter of April 18 threatening to sue the Barrow News-Journal over its coverage of a public meeting in the City of Bethlehem on April 5.
You suggest, wrongly, that the article somehow defamed and libeled your client, councilman Scott Morgan.
That’s absurd.
The article is a reporting of what was said in that April 5 meeting, including comments by Mr. Morgan’s neighbors with whom he has an ongoing dispute.
The facts are these:
• Mr. Morgan is a sitting member of the Bethlehem City Council and as such, has made public comments about that dispute at council meetings. He reported alleged city code violations of a neighbor and voted at a council meeting on issuing a letter to the neighbors in February about those violations. He is indeed a public figure and he did take action as a public figure and elected official on this matter. He is more than a private citizen in this issue.
• Mr. Morgan’s neighbors, the Johnsons, appeared at the April 5 meeting to discuss the dispute and to give their side of the story.
• The Bethlehem City Council voted 3-1 on April 5 to dismiss the complaints and possible citations against the Johnson’s over the alleged city code violations. As reported in the article, Mr. Morgan recused himself from that vote, although he had voted on the issue in February as mentioned above.
As for your allegations against this newspaper:
• The article did not in any way defame Mr. Morgan for simply reporting on what was said in a public meeting.
• The article did not suggest that Mr. Morgan had violated any city codes; the Johnsons were quoted as saying that he had done so; that is simply reporting of what was said at a public meeting.
• The article did not suggest that Mr. Morgan had shot the Johnson’s animals; the Johnsons said a cow had been shot and a goat had died under mysterious circumstances. Again, we simply quoted what was said at a pubic meeting.
As an attorney, you should know that reporting what is said in a public meeting is not a matter of defamation or libel. Such reporting is exempt from defamation actions under the fair use privilege standard.
However, to give your client his say, we will publish your letter threatening to sue, and this response from me, in our next issue.
Sincerely,
Mike Buffington
Co-Publisher
•••
Dear Mr. Buffington,
While your publication may be sprinkled with “facts” from the actual council meeting, it goes far beyond just reporting on a council meeting. Your “reporting” isn’t just “coverage of a public meeting in the City of Bethlehem on April 5.” Like many of the reporter’s comments, I don’t see the picture of the Johnsons’ dogs on their front porch in the council meeting minutes.
You are hereby on notice to preserve all evidence including but not limited to pictures, notes, emails, recordings.
You are not the person who gets to decide if Scott Morgan is a limited public figure. A court of law decides.
A court must apply a three-part test in determining whether a plaintiff is a limited purpose public figure. The court isolates the public controversy, examines the plaintiff’s involvement in the controversy, and determines whether the defamation was germane to the plaintiff’s participation in the controversy. A public controversy is an issue that generates discussion, debate, and dissent in the relevant community. But it must be more than merely newsworthy. If the issue is being debated publicly and if it has foreseeable and substantial ramifications for nonparticipants, it is a public controversy. Infinite Energy, Inc. v. Pardue, 310 Ga. App. 355 (2011).
Here, the issue isn’t a public controversy because it has absolutely no ramifications for nonparticipants, let alone “substantial ramifications for nonparticipants” as the law requires. Moreover, the issue must generate discussion, debate, and dissent in the relevant community – and you reporting on a dispute between two neighbors does not transform the issue into a public controversy. Lastly, the issue must be “more than merely newsworthy.” This issue wasn’t even newsworthy, let alone a “public controversy” with substantial ramification for nonparticipants in the relevant community. You cannot transform an issue into a public controversy through publication.
Your assertions considering the law and facts are absurd.
Based on your defiant response that lacks any facts or legal argument supporting your contentions, I have contacted the Court and requested an emergency hearing on a Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Temporary Injunction. I expect this will be scheduled late this afternoon or tomorrow. I will advise you of the time of the emergency hearing when the Court gives me a time.
Kind regards,
Kenneth J. Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.