Dear Editor:
In his letter to the editor of Dec. 15, Mr. Winfrey stated that former President Trump kept all of his campaign promises.
I can think of many that he did not keep. Perhaps the most famous being: “l’m going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it. “
He didn’t build much of a wall (only 15 miles long) and Mexico certainly did NOT pay for it.
Then there was the Affordable Care Act. He promised to repeal and replace it with “a great health plan at a fraction of the cost."
He failed to mention what that plan might be. Could be that he didn’t have a plan. Fortunately, for many Americans, this did not happen either.
The list goes on and on.
Sincerely,
Patricia Healan
Winder
