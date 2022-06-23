Dear Editor:
I can think of no better way to promote division among us and pour gas on the political fires already burning than the grossly misleading Letter to the Editor “GOP should reject violence” in the Wednesday June 15th issue.
Replete with false assertions based on cherry-picked “numbers that don’t lie,” this is a classic one-sided political hit-piece straight out of MSNBC Leftist talking-points. Its central assertions are the GOP is comfortable with, promotes and tolerates violence and that the Left has no equivalent. These assertions are slanderous and absurd.
The recent attempt on the life of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and attempted murder of a group of Republican United States Representatives at a ballgame, nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalice, are just two examples out of many that demonstrate a Democrat “violence problem.” ANTIFA fomented violence in over 140 cities as did BLM in Minnesota. Pro-life Centers are being fire-bombed. I doubt the perpetrators vote GOP.
Both sides have violent extremists and to falsely claim otherwise creates more heat than light. We have valid differences of POLICY opinion. We should argue over them and vote November 8th to decide. But please stop needlessly fueling the rancor that is tearing us apart.
Sincerely,
Joe Counter
Winder
