Dear Editor:
All of us who care about lowering prescription drug prices should be only supporting candidates who are willing to stand up to the drug companies and support reforms that will actually lower the prices of prescription drugs.
Congressmen Hice and Collins, Senators Perdue and Loeffler, what’s your plan for lowering prescription drug costs? Hice and Collins voted against HR 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and capped annual out-of-pocket drug costs. Senators Perdue and Loeffler haven’t pushed for action on HR 3.
Are Republicans now in favor of reversing their “non-interference clause” banning negotiations between Medicare and pharmaceutical companies for better prices? It’s doubtful.
Where do Hice, Collins, Perdue and Loeffler stand regarding pharmacies being permitted to import more affordable drugs from other countries? Do they believe government should set limits on the prices of some life-saving medicines? They’ve been so enthusiastically carrying Trump’s water, I doubt they have given much thought to how lowering prescription drug prices would actually benefit their constituents.
Voters, who do you believe will actually take action to lower prescription drug prices? The party that believes government has a role in health care or the party that believes unfettered markets are the most efficient means of ensuring affordable, quality health care? If the latter, how’s that been working for you?
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.