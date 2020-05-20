Dear Editor:
Georgians need to separate facts from mistruths regarding absentee voting, and 2020 is the year to do it, given COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon.
Fact one: The push across America for mail-in voting in November is not a Democratic plot to win elections. Vote-by-mail hasn’t helped one party more than the other. Nationwide, roughly the same share of Republicans and Democrats voted by mail in 2016.
Fact two: The states that do all elections by mail attest that it is safe and secure. One is deep-red Utah.
Fact three: Absentee voting is not fraudulent. Saying that is a distraction argued by Republicans who don’t believe fact one. Republicans will not lose elections if everyone votes by mail. The people who manage elections say allegations of voter fraud are overblown.
Fact four: Recent nonpartisan Trump campaign polling shows three-fourths of Americans favor voting by mail. Many Republican elected officials, including New Hampshire’s and Nebraska’s governors, agree. Republican officeholders in 16 states urge absentee voting.
Fact five: The rule allowing absentee voting in Georgia without giving a reason why was expanded by the Georgia GOP in 2005 when stringent voter ID laws were passed, mainly because Republicans didn’t want to be inconvenienced by the new laws when they voted in person.
All Georgians should consider voting by mail in 2020. Waiting a few days for election results isn’t going to kill us, but voting in person might, with coronavirus still lurking about.
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
