Dear Editor:
Applications to vote by mail for the postponed presidential preference primary and the regular primary races in May will be sent to every registered voter in April because of COVID-19.
Voting by mail will keep you safe and, because of the convenience, may become your preferred method of doing your civic responsibility. No standing in line, taking time off or transportation problems to solve. Fill out your absentee application form completely and accurately and mail it back in. You will be sent an official absentee ballot.
If you are not registered to vote, however, you will not receive an application to vote by absentee ballot. Register to vote at sos.ga.gov now! Easy to do with a cell phone or computer or phone your local board of elections office.
If you don’t receive an application for an absentee ballot by mid-April, check at mvp.sos.ga.gov to make sure your address is current. If not, make corrections and download an application; or contact your local BOE office.
When you receive your absentee ballot, fill it out completely. Follow the instructions on the return envelope, where you must sign an oath; otherwise, your ballot could be rejected. Either return your absentee ballot by mail using two postage stamps or hand deliver it to your local elections office on or before election day.
Our government does a number of things to enable us to exercise our right to vote. Voting by mail is one of them.
—
Terri Bear
Bethlehem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.