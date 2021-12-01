Dear Editor:
Billions of dollars are projected to head Georgia’s way over the next five years as part of President Biden’s infrastructure package.
This is great for our state because Georgia is a vital logistics hub for the country. We have the world’s second-busiest airport, one of the country’s largest shipping container ports, and we’re a key junction of major U.S. interstates and rail lines.
The funding package includes more than $619 million for airports throughout the state. More is needed since our airports have been ignored for so long. Almost 70% of the $1.4 billion for public transit aid will be earmarked for public transit agencies. $66 billion has already been OK’d to expand Amtrak from Atlanta to Nashville, Montgomery and Savannah.
Nearly $9 billion will be available to fix roads and highways, plus $225 million to upgrade and replace deficient bridges. We can expect $100 million to expand broadband in our rural areas. Something our Republican controlled state legislature talks about, but has accomplished very little. A number of rural counties are already using funding from the American Rescue Plan for broadband and this additional funding should help those counties expand these efforts.
There is $913 million for drinking-water projects and $22 million to prevent Georgia wildfires. In addition, our state will have access to programs to weatherize homes and address flooding in coastal areas.
All of this is probably the largest investment in our state that we have seen in a very long time. Let's embrace this change and thank those who passed this bill to strengthen our cities, counties, towns, neighborhoods...improve our lives.
—
Shelbey Diamond-Alexander
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.