Dear Editor:
No matter what folks have been taught, or think they know to be true, it is really very simple. We live in a democratic representative republic, not a democracy!
Do you believe in the human right of life, even for the unborn, or do you believe in killing the unborn for convenience? (The baby is not the woman’s body; he or she has different DNA from the mother. Ninety-eight percent of abortions are for convenience.)
Do you believe in lower taxes and limited government, leading to more individual freedom, or do you believe in higher taxes and more government control, leading to less individual freedom?
Do you believe America is exceptional as founded, not that we are better than others in the world, rather freer to achieve our dreams and goals, or do you believe America as founded is not special and ultimately is the cause of many of the world’s problems today? (If so, why is everyone else trying to come to America, instead of Venezuela?)
Do you believe our natural borders must be maintained and protected for all of our citizens, or do you believe in open borders where all manner of threats can easily kill or injure our citizens? (Illegal immigration is a federal crime.)
Do you believe in the sacred right to vote in our elections by only registered American citizens, or do you believe illegal alien non-Americans should be able to vote in our elections? (If the latter, should we send absentee ballots to a billion citizens in Communist China?)
Perhaps a good way to evaluate is to see how a nation ends up when practicing one philosophy of government or another. “By their fruits you shall know them.”
No place or nation is perfect. Would you rather be a citizen of the United States, or would you rather be a citizen of the former U.S.S.R., Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, any so-called third-world nation of Africa or Asia, or Communist China? At no time in history has socialism, communism, totalitarianism, or progressivism ever been successful in leading to economic prosperity, individual freedom, private generosity and opportunity to pursue happiness!
Why would anyone ever think that will change? Which philosophy is better for each citizen and all of our citizens? It sure isn’t progressivism, socialism or liberalism. If we are honest, many of our problems over the last decades until now have their roots in that soil.
And to revise our history of the American Revolution and Civil Rights, for examples, inferring George Washington would align with progressivism today, and all conservatives were against Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s, is dishonest. If it were not for congressional Republicans led by U.S. Senator Everett Dirksen (R-Ill.), the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 would never have passed. All southern Democratic U.S. senators voted against both.
Ken Young
Winder
