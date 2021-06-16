Dear Editor:
It’s a shame that truths and facts are unimportant in the philosophy taught in our public schools today. The students from 1-12 and in universities are not being educated but are being indoctrinated to hate our country. If you are white, you are labeled a racist. If you are in the military or a policeman or policewoman, you are a white supremacist.
What they say is important are not facts but feelings. You cannot question someone or correct them because that would be defiant and would hurt their feelings.
Let me refresh you with some truth and facts.
1. We fought the Civil War to stop slavery and end white supremacy. Over 600,000 men lost their lives. The president who accomplished ending slavery was Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president.
2. The KKK was the armed wing of the Democratic Party.
3. The NRA was started to protect free slaves. To arm those who were being persecuted by Southern Democrats.
4. Republican President U.S. Grant was the president who abolished the KKK.
5. Democratic governors were those who instituted and supported the “Jim Crow” laws.
6. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said his one dream was he wanted his children to not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This is something that the radical left has forgotten. They are only interested in the person’s race.
How can the United States be called racist when we elected a Black man as president? Not once, but twice. There are racists, but the only people who have installed systemic racism in their party’s history are Democrats. And you must never forget that the one individual who tried everything he could think of to prevent Justice Clarence Thomas, a Black man, from being a member of the Supreme Court, was then Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Misinformation is responsible for this chaos. BLM militants, joined by antifa agitators, continue to burn police stations, deface courthouses and loot business establishments in Portland and Minneapolis and have their actions downplayed by the press who are supposed to be our watchdog for the truth.
Cultural, political and social threats under which we suffer are silenced. We seem to punish and criminalize law-abiding citizens who are trying to protect their property and who are politically unpopular while at the same time protecting the violent criminals and politically powerful.
It’s time to speak out! Get our lives back! With what is happening today, silence is a sin.
—
Charles C. Winfrey III
Winder
