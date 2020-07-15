Dear Editor:
Contraceptives treat medical issues like ovarian cysts and reduce the risk of unplanned pregnancies.
Certain types, like IUDs, can cost hundreds if not a thousand, dollars to insert.
In 2011, the Obama administration issued guidance requiring insurers to cover contraception. The Trump administration, however, has expanded exemptions for employers to object on religious or moral grounds. As a result, more than 100,000 women could lose access to their birth control. Controlling women’s bodies has long been a priority of Republicans like Sens. Perdue and Loeffler.
Let’s face it: a decision invalidating the Affordable Care Act would be a shock to the U.S. health system. It would end coverage for millions of people who signed up for insurance this year as they lost their jobs due to Trump’s slow reaction to the pandemic. Insurers would again be able to deny people health coverage or charge higher premiums to consumers with preexisting conditions and COVID-19 could be viewed as a preexisting condition. Just like they now can deny coverage to women for contraceptives.
We have to ask: can Americans really trust Republicans to come with a new, better health plan? They didn’t when in control of both the Senate and the House for two years and have yet to propose anything.
Their silence is telling as they stand by while Trump embarks on dismantling what women and those with chronic health conditions depend on.
Look hard at who you consider voting for in November.
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
