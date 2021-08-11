Dear Editor:
Unfortunately, the public hearings regarding the doubling of the City of Winder’s millage rates fell on deaf ears.
Despite many residents’ appealing to the city council, the mayor and Mandi Cody at the helm, they refused to listen to their constituents and passed the millage rate increase.
Perhaps, if the powers that be had not been remiss and addressed some of the budget items over the past three years, lower tax increments would have resulted.
Prioritizing this year’s budget items should have been considered and some items reduced and designated for next year’s budget. Unfortunately, this route was not considered resulting in a doubling of the millage rate.
I applaud Jimmy Terrell and Holly Sheats (who unfortunately resigned) for listening to their constituents and suggesting alternate measures to this year’s budget.
One can only hope that the City of Winder residents will remember these “hearings” when they go back to the polls.
—
Barbara Goddard
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.