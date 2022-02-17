Dear Editor:
Look what's happening! Isn't it funny that the same political party that senselessly supported Antifa and BLM with Anti-Police babble to stoke race riots, just to win the 2020 election, telling black Americans they were not safe from police, and cutting police funds, are now asking for two billion dollars to battle the rise in violent-crime — who would have guessed?
The left sold-out the police just to motivate the black vote in their favor. What was the result? Well, 12 cities broke homicide records as the murder rate sky rocketed and every one of these cities were led by Democratic Mayors and we are not even mentioning shop-lifting that also dramatically increased.
Under Democratic leadership, crime actually became profitable as far-left politicians' hand-cuffed the police and criminals were not even prosecuted if arrested and still are released with no bail needed.
However, these BLM supporting mayors are now re-funding the police in an attempt to get re-elected. Take Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; She cut 5 million dollars from the police to appease BLM and now wants to add four times as much in order to fight crime.
If she and others, get away with it and get re-elected, they will do it again.
The defunding of the police and the rise in crime all started with our Liberal Universities sorting out their academic exercise to change things to what they idiotically believe. Liberal democrats will never realize their mistakes or change their philosophy no matter how many innocent people are killed by paroled criminals. We have to simply vote them out to get our freedoms back and return to our normal way of living using common sense.
Lori Lightfoot loudly rejected Federal help from President Trump and now she is asking help from President Biden? Really?
Chicago has become the most dangerous city to live in the U.S.A. And New York City has become the dirtiest. Under Mayor Bill DeBlasio, 300,000 people have left the city from March 2021 to now. It has become filthy and very unpleasant.
Now look at what has happened to beautiful California. Have you seen their railroad tracks? Under Democratic Leadership it is now the first state to have Five Million Covid Cases in spite of all their mandates. This is more than Texas & Florida combined.
San Francisco, the home of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House Of Representees, who will be 82 this March, is a city in disarray.
People must begin to realize that their vote counts. Vote for how people govern, not just because they have a D by their name.
Sincerely,
Charles C. Winfrey III
Winder
