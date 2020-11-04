A presidential election seems less a political battle these days than a highly contentious mass identity statement.
I feel like people are not voting so much on policy, but are basically making a statement about themselves and their own identity whenever they cast their ballot. In such a divided time, people are passionately saying, “Well, I am definitely not that!”
I feel that, too. Who doesn’t?
I am not for Trump. I’ve made that clear a number of times in this opinion space. I am not for submitting to Putin and Russia, who are still our fierce adversaries, even if we ignore the fact, something past Republicans never would have done. I am not OK with Trump’s complete self-absorption, his celebration of cruelty and the way he thrives on creating chaos. I do not see these characteristics as strength but as weakness and a detriment to society, which is spiraling down a drain of toxicity.
I also do not see Biden as a savior. In fact, I don’t believe in political saviors whatsoever. I think this country’s political savior complex is part of our broader social sickness. We think one person will pull us out of a cultural mess. Not true. It’s just not.
We must save ourselves, but we must do so with our care, our study of issues and our empathy, not our certitude that fellow citizens are devils. It’s easy to hate each other. It’s much harder to be humane to each other when hate is all around us and perhaps within us. I think terrible problems will persist no matter who is in office, but I cannot support anyone who encourages or cheers on violence or physical intimidation as a political answer. This is morally wrong to me. That is the path to all of us going down.
But so what, right? What does my opinion matter? If you’re reading this and getting angry because you disagree with me, then don’t waste your time. You voted. So did I. It’s over. I’m writing this on Sunday. I have no idea how it will turn out. You, the reader, have knowledge that I don’t as I type this.
But seriously, now what? What can we do individually that is not toxic? What can we do in our own community that is a positive, not a rage fit?
I think the country is sick with selfishness. We all are self-absorbed, but is this a fact to celebrate or do we have to fight this selfish instinct at some level? Society only functions when enough people break out of complete self-interest to realize that when society gets weaker, then we are weaker by extension. And if society collapses, we are not immune to its fall. None of us. So we each are invested in its health, even if we don’t want to think about it.
When we fail to recognize that this world is not simply about getting mine, we invite awful corruption by those only focused on getting theirs. When we are OK with pure self-interest as the only motivator in life, then how can we be surprised when we have leaders who use political office to fatten their wallets at the expense of others? The fact that we have such gross corruption in this country is evidence that our nation has grown way too comfortable with greed as a primary motivator in life. Corruption needs to be prosecuted no matter the party. And we need to remember, monetary value is one form of value, but it is far from the only value system. Dignity, decency, justice, fairness, love, respect — there is value in these things, too, but no dollar figure for such words.
Our individual values need to include other people, not just ourselves. And our systems have to work: our election, education, health, food, infrastructure, legal and information systems all need our sincere attention no matter our politics. There are so many improvements we desperately need to make in so many areas of life. However, our political fracture undermines any progress toward making life better. This has to change! And no leader will do this for us. It has to be us, each of us, finding something better in ourselves than our hate.
This political age will be studied for years to come. So will 2020. I wonder about the 2020s, though. Will the decade bend toward awfulness and violence or toward a nation healing itself? That story has yet to be written. And everybody has a part in writing it no matter the outcome Tuesday. How we live in this weird time is our identity statement. It can be either rooted in either love or hate. And this choice goes way deeper than any ballot.
