The aliens-visit-Earth talk, well, that doesn’t do much for me. Ancient Aliens on the History Channel? Nope, I want actual history programming.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m very interested in space, but the speculation of UFOs from other worlds, terrible probes and Roswell doesn’t entertain me very much.
That said, I feel confident that there’s other intelligent life out there. Given the many billions of stars and planets in the universe, it seems likely. I expect the universe is as rich with life as our planet, probably exponentially more so, but the distances of the universe are so vast we can’t comprehend the scale. And that scale itself is endlessly fascinating. I like hearing about how vast the heavens are, how many actual miles a light year is, how far we are from the next farthest star, how there are more stars in the universe than grains of sand on all of our beaches. I think of contact with alien life as possible, but more on the probability scale of you or me finding a particular grain of sand in the Sahara — possible, but not anywhere close to probable.
I like to hear about alien atmospheres, where temperatures reach incredible extremes, where winds blow at 400 miles per hour. I like staring at the sky at night and thinking about how many thousands of years it took for a star’s brightness to hit my eye. What was happening on Earth when that light from the star was actually made? I like to contemplate the theory of relativity, though it’s so far beyond me — to think that time and space can actually bend. That concept makes me imagine myself thrust at unthinkable speed and distance in space returning to Earth to find my kids as my elders. No thanks.
Beyond all that kind of thinking, space is also an emotional centering place in my brain. When I find something overwhelming, sometimes panning out to the widest angle, the cosmic angle, is kind of helpful.
Then again, sometimes it’s not. Sometimes I’m stuck right here, ticked or anxious, maybe wishing I had the means to take actions I can’t afford.
Some don’t have that problem. And a few are drowning in money, looking for ways to spend it. For instance, billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are each focused on space projects. And as the richest focus their increasing fortunes on the other-worldly, the commercial space market could be more dominant in coming years than national efforts.
The world is fragmenting in so many ways. And that’s true of space exploration, too. Our technology is getting better and better. And this allows many individuals and groups of people to join the game. There’s a lot of money and power to be literally above the rest. In most things, the first gets to set the rules. I imagine that’s in these billionaires’ minds. Don’t you?
Still, our lives are already dependent on space.
For instance, think about how much money is tied up in satellites right now and how much of the world economy relies on them. Think about all the GPS systems and their wide range of applications. Think about how satellite imagery is getting better and better. With high-definition cameras from satellites aimed on the world, think of all the money that can be made, all the information available to individuals, businesses or governments. Think about the vulnerability of those satellites to attack and consider that we also need real protection for those satellites and perhaps eventually from them or other threats from above. Will we see a type of space police emerge to protect our lives and our financial interests above? Who gets to be the space police? Is that a collaborative effort or a purely competitive one?
Think about all the asteroids in the solar system, the giant rocks in the sky. We have witnessed the age of the oil barons. Will we see an age of space barons, where precious metals are mined from far away asteroids? Imagine a hunk of gold near Mars or some substance that our devices need abundant on some space rock. Folks wouldn’t look at space travel as a fun exploration, but a chance for quick riches and perhaps some kind of market dominance. I can imagine a new “wild west,” with speculators in space suits not hats. Think of all the gambling on Wall Street related to this if such exploration really takes off.
For better or worse, space is a frontier to be exploited for money.
So, whose property is it? Who has the rights to that rock with the resources?
Can you litigate space, or is it simply a matter of might and money? These are serious issues now, which will only become more meaningful in years to come. Come to think of it, a good sci-fi alien flick may be a little easier on the brain than all the complications that come with actual space issues that technology could unleash.
And if “space-cations” or recreational space trips actually became a thing, not just for the billionaire crowd, would you do it? No thanks. I’ll take the beach and body surfing. That’s plenty of risk for me and anyone else who was more affected by Jaws than Star Wars.
