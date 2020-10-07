My son broke his glasses recently and we sat in a waiting room in Athens to order him another pair.
Across from us, a man waited with his 20-something-year-old son. When the son’s name was called, the father stood up, turned his back to his son, who put his hand on his father’s shoulder. His dad served as his eyes, leading him to the exam room. My son looked at me, surprised by blindness.
I’ve been thinking of that father and son. I’ve been thinking about sight, too, as well as our perceptions of the world. Sight is something fundamental most of us take for granted. You read and probably don’t feel gratitude in simply being able to perceive the words. I generally don’t. But maybe I should. I think of my mom, who has macular degeneration and who truly loves to read. I know she doesn’t take sight for granted. My son has real vision issues, too. I’m glad that he can have glasses and some corrective action. I worry about him.
I’m also thinking about sight, because it’s been four years since I had an eye exam. I went last week, and I took a pair of sunglasses to put over my dilated eyes for the drive home. The old prescription was clearly out of date. Even with the bifocals, I’m now holding text at arms length to try and read it.
I’m fortunate to get help. Think of how much of humanity never had such a chance. Think of what that meant for survival. Life in the ancient world would be brutal without the ability to see threats. Poor eyesight left people terribly dependent on their family and tribe, or else they would die.
Thinking of ancient vision problems reminds me of how tribalism runs so deep in our history. We are soft creatures compared to animals with sharp teeth and talons. The only way for humans to survive was in developing unity. (I think that’s still true.) An ancient person with poor sight who was protected by the tribe could learn skills to help others, or could simply be good company. But the ancient blind and vulnerable also shaped humankind, because humans were made stronger as a group by caring for those in need among them. This is the heart of civilized society, that ability of people to take care of one another.
On the flip side, a tribe committed to taking care of its own might be brutal to an outsider group. Tribalism can hold some beauty and terror. It holds both belonging and banishment. It seems important to see that this aspect of human nature is in all of us, and we have to actively confront the darker aspects of tribalism, which requires another kind of seeing. I think too many of us are truly blind to this now.
But I think of vision itself and how it’s not even uniform among all creatures, which means that perceived reality is not uniform either. For example, scientists discovered that reindeer in the Arctic can see UV light, an adaptation developed in the super white snow. Things that absorb UV light appear black, such as urine, which is useful for a wild animal with predators and competitors. Humans can see a range of wavelengths between 390 to 700 nanometers. Meanwhile, some creatures have the ability to see heat. And some animals can see with far more precision than us. That is not only cool, but a reality check of sorts. We don’t see as much as we think we do.
Sometimes I wonder if another person seeing blue or green is actually seeing the same thing as me. I recall color arguments with a friend or family member. My first car was a 1981 Cutlass Supreme with a V8 engine. It could sure fly. And it was silver. But people would argue with me that it was a shade of blue or green. It was silver to me.
Our eyes transmit information back into a less-than-objective filter. Everything we see is not just an image, but a vision that is associated with our memories, language and emotion. Our brain develops meaning for what we see. And only we see it in our own context. We don’t even do this consciously. It’s just an ongoing process of interpretation, a shaping of personal reality.
This reality is a mix of observations with internal narrative. And we are fully immersed in it. But think about when the story is altered. Who hasn’t believed an illusion? Your brain tells you that the far away object is a person, not a post. A magician is fun, because he can trick our brains into visual miscalculations. And think of all the ways these calculations can go wrong or be woefully incomplete.
“Like an old television that can only pick up black and white, our biological technology simply can’t process most of what’s actually going on in the great oceans of electro-magnetic radiation that surround us,” wrote Will Starr in an article titled “How, Exactly, Do Our Brains Construct Reality? Human eyes are able to read less than one ten-trillionth of the light spectrum.”
One ten-trillionth of the light spectrum? Man, think about that. This world, this universe, everything — we only know the tiniest fractions. I don’t know why, but this is a weird kind of comfort in my life.
It’s also a comfort to get glasses for my son and myself, knowing that something can be done. I think of that man I saw leading his blind son to the exam room. There are limits to technology. And his son may not be able to see.
But I sure hope he will get real help. And what does that young man see in his head? There is internal narrative, but what shapes do things take? What does the father see when he looks at his blind son? What does he feel? I don’t know their story, but this is the kind of thing that hangs on in my brain. And I can’t help but study the memory as a photo, wondering about the life of father and son, what their reality might be.
I guess I’m stuck on that image, too, because I look at my own son and think of his view on things — what he’ll see and won’t see, and how reality feels to him.
