Warning: perhaps you don’t want to read this.
If you’re in the dumps, just stay away. I’m serious. I’m just trying to sort my thoughts in an honest way. But such an effort is not exactly uplifting in this moment.
Here’s what I see. We are witnessing a historic collision of huge forces: a public health crisis, an economic catastrophe and a fiercely divided public that can’t agree on basic facts. All of this is coming in a monumental presidential election year. And the no-fun year of 2020 just introduced America to the mandible-mouthed “murder hornet” on top of everything else. Ugh! Have you seen pictures of that thing? This year feels like too much in so many ways, doesn’t it?
And no, I don’t think there’s an easy way out of current problems, but I keep reminding myself that all things pass and this time will, too. This is a truth that brings me some comfort.
I believe we’d be better off physically and fiscally in the long run to really clamp down and slow the virus, then reopen. Many are truly risking their own lives to save others. It seems like a terrible disservice to their efforts to treat this virus in a nonchalant way. From an economic standpoint, consumer confidence is the key to recovery, and the more we contain the virus, the more people will be ready to go out when it’s safer, bringing more demand into the economy.
There’s some confidence growing now, for sure. But if we backpedal in controlling the virus, then we’ll be in a worse position than if we waited a little longer.
This is Gov. Brian Kemp’s gamble. I hope it works. I hope the whole country kicks this virus, and fast. I want to be done with this. It’s terrible! I hate it! But I can’t ignore my own skepticism. I see real risk in America becoming that country that can’t kick the virus while other countries that took stricter measures get back to something closer to normal without the virus so present. If we lose the gamble, then we lose many more lives. And America could also really lag behind the world over the next year or two due to our inability to act cohesively.
Obviously, many see it differently, but I won’t make some mortal enemy of you for having a different opinion. Hope you afford me the same baseline respect. Why does every disagreement these days sink to the level of “your mama’s a >#%” verbal warfare?
I’m thinking of the lives saved and the longer-range view of economic risk when I wish for more caution. But yes, the short-term economic view is beyond brutal. Thirty million American workers have filed unemployment claims due to the pandemic. This is awful, and people are suffering. Millions of people are simultaneously losing their job, their peace of mind, their health insurance and potentially their lives all in one blast. Everybody is just trying to live and get by the best they can. The pressure on people right now is immense. It’s heartbreaking.
In a broader sense, all of this is a chance to move toward some reforms. For instance, it would be nice if America could finally realize that employer-based health care carries an extreme vulnerability when dire economic times hit and people are forced out of work and out of coverage. Health insurance doesn’t govern so much about the work world in other developed nations with national plans. But it’s “the” question for many when considering work in the U.S., which leads some to stick in jobs they hate simply because of the insurance benefits. Think of the mobility lost for this simple reason. The exorbitant insurance costs here mean any job hunt must answer this question first: Am I insured?
Government jobs carry the most stability in terms of insurance, while people trying to create a business on their own deal with the worst uncertainties. Honestly, I feel more and more defeatist on this matter, believing that the U.S.A. is simply doomed to continue embracing the most expensive, least-efficient way of insuring its citizens, while fattening the wallets of insurance firms who focus on profits, not people. The boogeyman word of “socialism” is too politically powerful here for our country to truly leverage its powerful economy of scale on insurance. (Remember, insurance is shared risk; the greater the number on your group plan, the better.)
I also find the current situation to be another startling example of how disconnected Wall Street is to the actual economy. The DOW Jones Industrial average is supposedly this great signifier of how we are financially. And yeah, it’s nice to have one number that goes up or down Monday through Friday to tell us about our fiscal health as a nation. But it’s a limited metric, measuring the performance of 30 top companies. And face it, when you have a stock rally juxtaposed to 30 million unemployed, there is a distinct disconnect between the world of work and the world of finance.
Since 2008, I’ve thought of Wall Street as simply a representation of how much perceived disposable money is in the economy. When the rich are flush, the stock market will reflect this. And of course, once the stimulus money from Washington slowed the sell-off scare, the market rebounded recently. But does that mean things are OK economically? No, it doesn’t. And you can’t convince me that the market isn’t still a huge bubble waiting to burst again.
We can all see that the actual economy is in a real lurch now. And budgets for 2021 are going to be brutal. Think about all the financial reports for the second quarter of 2020 we’ll see in a couple of months. That isn’t going to be pretty, and the economy is going to be rough for some time. Locally, I think about the board of education having to tackle the fiscal year 2020-21 budget in the next few weeks. Yikes! How in the heck do you prepare for such a school year with so much uncertainty? What will school even look like in the fall? How much money will the state actually direct toward Madison County schools in the next year? Who knows? The state legislature is going to have to go back into session and make really hard decisions this summer minus critical facts.
And what are the facts? It seems like everyone has their own ideas in that regard, too. Ugh! It’s all frustrating.
Anyway, where was that picture of the murder hornet I was talking about? Go Google it. Maybe you’d also prefer to get lost in thoughts of that weird creature. At least it has nothing to do with the pandemic or the economy. And at least we can all agree that we don’t want that booger in our yards. Murder hornet, a source of unity in this weird time of 2020. If 2020 ever gets its team mascot or its own flag, I propose the murder hornet as the symbol.
And yeah, I warned you not to read.
