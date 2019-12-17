The war in Afghanistan is now a legal adult. It was born Oct. 7, 2001. It’s 18 years old. A baby born on that day is now old enough to fight in the war.
It’s the longest armed conflict in U.S. history. And it’s certainly far beyond time for sober assessments about the ongoing life of this adult war. Think about it: What do you know of the war in Afghanistan? How much do any of us — outside of those risking their lives over there (and their families) — really think about Kabul or what’s going on at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border? If you really consider the cost, doesn’t it feel negligent how little attention we pay to the longest war in our nation’s history?
Simply put, what are we still doing there?
Consider that the war has cost the U.S. an estimated $1 trillion. The conflict has claimed an estimated 157,000 lives, including 2,300 U.S. military personnel, 3,814 U.S. contractors, 1,145 NATO and coalition troops, 64,124 Afghan security forces, 43,074 Afghan civilians, 42,100 Taliban fighters and other insurgents, 427 humanitarian workers and 67 journalists.
For many of us, the war made sense in the moments after 9/11. We were hit by Islamic terrorists on Sept. 11 directed by Osama bin Laden, who found safe haven in Afghanistan under the Taliban. We demanded that the Taliban turn over bin Laden. They refused. We went to war to remove the Taliban from power and get bin Laden. Our military made quick work of removing the Taliban from controlling the government there, though bin Laden slipped into Pakistan and remained alive until May of 2011. We didn’t want bin Laden’s terrorist base to go uncontested out in the open with the support of an adversarial government. So we acted. That was a clear reason. I favored that move. I viewed this more like a law enforcement action than a military one. Get the bad guy and anyone harboring him.
But after removing the Taliban, we faced the problem we soon faced in Iraq — you break it, you own it. I could go on for days about the war in Iraq, but essentially both wars morphed into long-term nation-building exercises at great human and fiscal expense for America.
The Soviet Union was mired in an exhaustive war in Afghanistan right before the collapse of the Soviet Union. This historical lesson was fresh on many minds here as we sent troops to Afghanistan.
“The history of military conflict in Afghanistan [has] been one of initial success, followed by long years of floundering and ultimate failure,” said President George W. Bush, in a speech at the Virginia Military Institute, April 17, 2002. “We’re not going to repeat that mistake.”
But we did, through the Bush years, through the Obama presidency and into Trump’s term. It’s a bipartisan problem.
I could go on about Trump, just like many of you. We all have strong emotions about the man, good or bad. But who’s going to change their mind over a shout-fest? No, I’m not a fan at all. Maybe you are. But whatever your politics or mine, we should be able to look soberly at our shared problems as Americans, like war or health care. How can we function as a society otherwise? I think there’s probably considerable bipartisan support for getting out of Afghanistan. It serves no one now except those who make a buck off the status quo. It serves self-interested war profiteering both in the U.S. and Afghanistan. It puts the lives of American sons and daughters in harm’s way without a clear objective. To me, supporting the troops means never leaving them in a senseless position. And I haven’t heard anyone since 2001 make a good case for why we remain. Meanwhile, the corruption with U.S. money in Afghanistan is breathtaking. It’s a kleptocracy. The U.S. has spent over $133 billion on nation building in Afghanistan, more than it spent, adjusted for inflation, during the Marshall Plan to restore Europe after WWII.
The Washington Post just published a huge report, “The Afghanistan Papers,” on the internal federal assessment of the war. It was called the “Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction” (SIGAR) project, which included a “Lessons Learned Program.” This entailed over 2,000 pages of documents and over 400 interviews. There are always “making-progress” pictures offered to the public about Afghanistan, but that’s not matched the internal dismay expressed under both Republican and Democratic administrations.
Here’s just one noteworthy paragraph about the over-the-top cash dump America has put into the conflict:
“One unidentified contractor told government interviewers he was expected to dole out $3 million daily for projects in a single Afghan district roughly the size of a U.S. county. He once asked a visiting congressman whether the lawmaker could responsibly spend that kind of money back home: ‘He said hell no. ‘Well, sir, that’s what you just obligated us to spend and I’m doing it for communities that live in mud huts with no windows.’”
Another quote: “One U.S. adviser said that at the air base where he worked many Afghans reeked of jet fuel because they were smuggling out so much of it to sell on the black market.”
The U.S. has tried to train the Afghans to defend themselves from the Taliban. But often times, the identity of who is actually sympathetic to the U.S. efforts and who isn’t is totally unclear. And Afghan commanders have often pocketed U.S. money meant to go to their soldiers who are instead “soldiers” (not really there).
Christopher Kolenda, an Army colonel deployed to Afghanistan several times, said the country was a kleptocracy by 2006.
“I like to use a cancer analogy,” Kolenda told government interviewers. “Petty corruption is like skin cancer; there are ways to deal with it and you’ll probably be just fine. Corruption within the ministries, higher level, is like colon cancer; it’s worse, but if you catch it in time, you’re probably ok. Kleptocracy, however, is like brain cancer; it’s fatal.”
The internal government interviews show a lack of direction for the whole war.
“Those running the war said they struggled to answer even basic questions: Who is the enemy? Whom can we count on as allies? And, how will we know when we have won?” the Post story summarized.
And finally, I put Afghanistan to the flip it test. Let’s say we’re the country with a foreign military presence in our land. Or, let’s narrow it to the state of Georgia. Imagine the Chinese army maintaining control here. Imagine over 40,000 civilians killed during their occupation of Georgia. How would we feel about them? At best, it would be really complicated. But most likely, we’d be ready for them to get the heck out of here. And many of us would feel quite justified in taking up arms to drive them out. Also, what a tragedy this poor country has endured for so long. I hate this for anyone. Afghanistan has been a mess for years with great human suffering. But is our presence fixing it? Honestly, is it? I have zero faith that it is.
At a certain point, we have to say that’s enough. Otherwise, this war will drag on beyond legal adult status to its middle age and elderly years — a 40-60-or-80 year war? Goodness no. Trump is planning to withdraw up to 4,000 troops soon. I won’t be surprised if he makes a point of pulling them all out by November 2020. Yes, seemingly everything is viewed these days through the lens of elections. But politics aside, these troops need to be home. So bring them home.
