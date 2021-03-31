By the time you read this, the 2021 session of the Georgia General Assembly likely will be history. Our final day was scheduled for Wednesday, March 31.
I’m glad we could function with all of the COVID-19 restrictions in place. Thanks to those restrictions, the virus was held at bay, and we were able to avoid a lengthy recess like the one we had last year.
I’m very proud of our House Media Services team and their ability to Zoom and stream all of our meetings with no issues.
It also is a great personal relief to have the appropriations bill for the new fiscal year approved and ready for the governor’s signature. The FY2022 budget process went smoothly, and I’m glad we have the funding we need to help where we can.
Last week, the House passed two education bills that are pending the governor's signature.
Senate Bill 187 would allow the Georgia Student Finance Commission to consider on a case-by-case basis extending the timeframe for students with disabilities covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act to remain eligible for the HOPE Scholarship beyond the regular time frame of seven to 10 years.
Senate Bill 153 would allow alternative charter schools authorized by school systems to provide programs and services focused on dropout recovery or high school credit recovery. The bill also would require system-collaborative state charter schools to transition to alternative charter schools in order to continue receiving state charter supplement funding.
In addition, the House last week passed Senate Bill 6, which is the “Tax Credit Return on Investment Act of 2021.” This legislation would allow the chairmen of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee to request up to five economic analyses of existing or proposed tax incentives to determine their fiscal impacts. The bill also would create a bipartisan special council to study the state’s current revenue structure ahead of next year’s legislative session, and it would establish or change several tax credits to support renewal and recovery efforts for Georgia’s economy. Nearly every industry has been affected by the pandemic, and the leadership of the General Assembly needs to evaluate how state revenue has been affected.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116 and for your support during the session. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, our great state, and our nation.
