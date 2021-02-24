While House Appropriations Committee subcommittees work on their sections of the new budget for Fiscal Year 2022, the Georgia House of Representatives continues to take action on other important business.
Last week, which was the sixth week of the legislative session, we passed a few bills aimed at making a difference in the lives of Georgia’s children.
House Bill 163 would direct the Georgia Department of Community Health to ask the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for authority to automatically enroll in our state health insurance programs all eligible children receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. There are about 120,000 children receiving SNAP benefits who are eligible for coverage by Medicaid and the PeachCare for Kids Program, but some aren’t receiving health care coverage because of the requirement for a separate application. This legislation, which the House passed unanimously, would eliminate the second application and close the coverage gap.
Earlier this session, Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled a legislative package to reform adoption and foster care laws. The House last week passed one of the bills — House Bill 154 — by a vote of 160-4. It would allow adults as young as 21 to petition for adoption in order to keep families intact. This bill also would create a civil cause of action for Georgians injured by adoption scams in which someone falsely claims to be pregnant and planning to place the baby up for adoption in order to get money from potential adoptive parents.
In addition, the House unanimously passed HB 287 to require annual instruction of students in public schools in every grade about the harmful effects of tobacco and vapor products.
Finally, we passed a bill that could affect both children and adults. HB 353 would require a driver of a motor vehicle approaching a bicycle to move into another lane if possible, and if that isn’t possible, to slow down to at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit or 25 miles per hour, whichever is more, and then proceed around the bicycle with at least three feet between the vehicle and the bicycle at all times. Failure to do that would be a misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $250. This bill passed by a vote of 164-2.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, our great state, and our nation.
