The seventh week of the 2021 session of the Georgia General Assembly was productive.
Outside of the daily sessions, members of the House Appropriations Committee continued work on the state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. I expect the appropriations act to be on the House floor for action this week.
One of the highlights from last week was the revision of the Georgia Telehealth Act. House Bill 307 was passed unanimously and now is in the hands of the Georgia Senate.
The revisions will authorize providers to continue to provide telehealth services from their own homes and to patients’ homes, workplaces and schools even after the pandemic subsides.
The legislation also allows the services to be provided by audio-only telephones when more sophisticated telecommunications methods are not available, and it requires providers to document their telehealth visits just as they do in-person visits.
In addition, HB307 does not allow insurance companies to require in-person consultations prior to covering telehealth services; place additional restrictions on prescribing medications; or require providers to use specific telehealth platforms or vendors.
Another highlight last week was the unanimous adoption of House Resolution 119, which will name the bridge on State Route 307 over the Georgia Ports Authority Mega Site Rail in Chatham County to honor former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.
Sen. Isakson’s commitment to growing Georgia’s economic footprint could not be more apparent than his work to guarantee major federal funding for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project and the Mason Mega Rail Yard that ensures the efficient movement of goods through the state.
On another front, the House in a 103-69 vote approved House Bill 218 to protect gun rights in Georgia during a state of emergency.
The bill expands weapons carry license reciprocity with other states and authorizes the attorney general to enter into an agreement with any state that requires an agreement for reciprocity with weapons carry licenses. It also prohibits any state or local official or member of the National Guard during a declared state of emergency from seizing firearms and related equipment and from prohibiting the sale of those items unless the sale was prohibited prior to the emergency declaration. The bill prohibits the suspension or revocation of weapons carry licenses and does not allow the governments to refuse to accept such applications that are properly submitted. And it prohibits state and local officials from closing or limiting the hours of operation of firing ranges or firearms businesses during states of emergency unless the same restrictions have been placed on all businesses within its jurisdiction.
Finally, one of the bills we passed last week was the direct result of a Barrow County veteran reaching out to me. He has been denied a veteran’s driver’s license because his time of military service in the late 1970s was during a brief period when America was at peace and not involved in any policing activity.
I asked Rep. Buddy DeLoach, a freshman member of the House from Townsend, to carry the legislation for me, and the House passed the bill unanimously on Feb. 25. Once the bill becomes law, all Georgia veterans will be entitled to a veteran’s driver’s license as long as they were not discharged dishonorably from the military. They will just have to provide the state with their Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty showing a clean discharge.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, our great state, and our nation.
