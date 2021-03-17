The primary role of the state government is to protect its citizens. During the ninth week of the 2021 session, the House of Representatives passed several bills that attempt to do that.
Those of us quarantined in our homes for the past year have been the lucky ones. At least we have had our families within arm’s length. But patients in long-term care facilities and hospitals have endured a depth of loneliness and vulnerability that I don’t think most of us can imagine.
House Bill 290, the “Patient and Resident Representation and Visitation Act,” passed by the Georgia House last week, is an effort to balance patient safety and family support. Starting on or after July 1, hospitals and long-term care facilities will have to allow an “essential caregiver” or “legal representative” to have access to patients who are in the facilities longer than 12 hours. Reasonable safety precautions will be set, and the visitors will have to follow them in order to maintain access to their family members. In certain circumstances, the patients' attending physicians can restrict or postpone visits for up to 48 hours.
PUBLIC SAFETY BILLS
In the wake of the shooting death of an unarmed jogger named Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County 13 months ago, the House unanimously passed a bill to end citizens' arrests in Georgia. The only exceptions are retail store owners, restaurant owners and weight inspectors.
HB 479 forbids them from using force that is likely to cause great bodily harm or death. Instead, they are to use reasonable force and to call law enforcement. This bill does not remove the right to defend one’s person or home.
Other public safety bills passed last week included:
•HB 255 — the “Sexual Assault Reform Act of 2021” — passed unanimously to improve the state’s handling of evidence from sexual assaults. The bill would implement a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system to give survivors the ability to track and receive updates on the status of evidence from their cases. It also would require law enforcement to retain physical evidence for at least 12 months.
•HB 231 would create a new Temporary Protective Order for dating violence, which currently is not covered by TPOs for family violence.
•HB 236 would increase to 60 days police monitoring of family violence victims who request it.
BILLS FOR CHILDREN
•HB 109, the “Child Victim Protection Act of 2021,” would extend to four years the amount of time that survivors of childhood sexual abuse can file civil suits against organizations. And as of July 1, victims between the ages of 23 and 38 would be able to bring a civil action for childhood sexual abuse that occurred under an entity’s supervision, such as a non-profit or religious organization.
•HB 567 would create the Newborn Screening and Genetics Committee to recommend to the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health additional screenings for disorders that are added to the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel. The DPH currently screens for 33 diseases that typically affect 400 babies each year.
During the final two weeks of the session, the House will consider the Senate's bills for 2021.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, our great state, and our nation.
