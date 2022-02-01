By State Rep. Terry England
My colleagues and I convened for the third week of the 2022 legislative session on Monday, January 24.
Some of the biggest news of the week came last Wednesday morning as Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) filed House Bill 1013, which was followed by a press conference to announce this important legislation.
This bipartisan bill would bring monumental and comprehensive reforms to our state’s mental health care delivery system. First, House Bill 1013 would increase patient access to care by expanding the list of practitioners who are able to see patients, expanding telemedicine options and requiring insurers to cover certain mental health services, among other provisions.
The bill would also ensure mental health parity for providers and patients so that mental health coverage is equal to physical health coverage. HB 1013 would strengthen the state’s mental health workforce development initiatives by providing service cancelable loans for mental health/medical professionals who work in pediatrics, psychiatry, mental health and substance abuse care.
Additionally, this legislation would expand the state’s transparency and accountability requirements for consumers, as well as enhance resources and tools for frontline responders and local communities. HB 1013 incorporates many recommendations made by the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, which was established by the General Assembly in 2019. This commission has worked tirelessly over the last three years to conduct a comprehensive review of the state’s behavioral health system and will continue to identify other areas that need to be overhauled.
Mental health reform will likely be one of the most important issues we address this legislative session as nearly every family has been touched by mental health struggles, especially during the last two years, and House Bill 1013 would take the necessary first steps to address this dire issue. After being introduced, this legislation was assigned to the House Health & Human Services Committee, and I will share additional details as the bill makes its way through the legislative process.
The House also gave final passage this week to a piece of legislation that was carried over from the 2021 legislative session. Several years ago, the General Assembly passed legislation that would prohibit the state from participating in commercial discrimination against businesses that operate in Israel, and during the 2021 session, the House passed House Bill 383 to clarify a portion of this law. Through the legislative process, our counterparts in the Senate made updates to the original bill that was passed by the House and, in return, passed an updated version of the bill out of their Chamber. This week, the House voted to agree to the Senate’s changes before sending HB 383 to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. Israel is one of our many important economic trading partners, and this bill would reaffirm the state’s commitment to protecting this vital relationship with Israel.
In other news, we also voted on a number of local bills on the House floor, as well as one bill related to cityhood. Our public website allows citizens to easily track and check on bills and resolutions as they move through the legislative process. Our local bills creating the new district maps for the county board of commissioners and school board received final passage this past week and should be signed by the governor by the time you read this article.
Representative Terry England represents the citizens of District 116, which includes portions of Barrow County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2005 and currently serves as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Education, Industry and Labor, Natural Resources & Environment committees. He also serves as an Ex-Officio member on the Ways & Means Committee.
