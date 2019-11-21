For all must appear before Christ's throne of judgment
in order to receive our just payment
for deeds, good or bad, that we have done.
Paraphrased chapter 5, verse ten, 2 Corinthians.
Like it or not, our souls will live on
long after this mortal body is gone.
Our choices in this life one hundred percent
determine the place where our next life will be spent.
The book of John consistently tells us,
that the only way to God is through Jesus.
We must confess that He is God's Son
If we would claim Heaven when this life is done.
In John, chapter 5, where Jesus said,
you must eat My flesh, and drink My blood,
He did not mean in a literal way.
We must accept His sacrifice against Judgment day.
Jesus had fed 5,000, and walked on water,
so the people crossed the sea seeking after
Him. "You crossed the sea because you ate the bread.
Do not labor for the perishable," He said.
"… He that believes on Me has everlasting life,"
He said and then added, "I am that bread of life."
Jesus said this as an offer to salvation
which many have rejected throughout the generations.
Those who reject will stand before God's throne
in the 'Great White Throne' Judgment, not intended for His own.
They will hear "Depart from Me" to their consternation
when they hear God's judgment of condemnation.
—
© 2019, cbs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.