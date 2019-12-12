(An accurate re-telling of my patient’s war story - cbs)
—
Cronic was, as a matter of fact,
a man who had a very good heart.
Although he was not as sharp as a tack,
he was always willing to do more than his part.
In World War II, when Uncle Sam called,
Cronic answered that call on the double.
He was willing to do any job at all,
and never was one to cause any trouble.
As Patton's army swept across Europe,
things seemed to be going mighty fine.
Cronic realized, when he finally looked up,
that he had gone beyond the enemy's line.
Frightened and praying, he turned to retreat
when he heard someone calling his name.
There stood an Army Sergeant in a uniform so neat,
who apparently was caught in the same deadly game.
"Cronic," he said, "what are you doing here?
Follow me, and I will help you find your company."
Suddenly, Cronic lost all sense of fear.
He followed his new friend very closely.
When he rejoined his company,
his Sergeant roared, "Where the H__ have you been?
We have been as worried as we could be!
We have looked everywhere for you, my friend.
"I guess I didn't hear your command to halt,
and I wound up behind the enemy's lines.
I reckon the whole darn thing is my fault,
but my Sergeant friend here made it work out fine."
Cronic turned to present his personal guide —
to his amazement, no one was there.
It was only then that this soldier realized,
God had sent an angel Sergeant in answer to his prayer.
© 2019, cbs
—
