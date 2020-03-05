The Bible says that, all else above,
God is the personification of love (1 John 4:16).
He shows His love in many different ways,
from life’s beginning till the end of our days.
Although He is perfect, with no tolerance for sin,
He has fashioned a way that we may win
our way back into His presence
by simple confession and true repentance.
For God had such great love for everyone
in the world that He gave the only son
He had fathered. Nor all who would His words cherish
should have a life that would not perish. (John 3:16 paraphrased)
He surrounds us with a family
to give us support in those times that we
feel as if we have lost the way.
They help us back when we go astray.
He continues to give us sunshine and rain
so things around us are refreshed again.
Four different seasons come in their proper cycle
and, thereby, the earth is constantly recycled.
Soon after man’s creation, God uttered from His throne,
“It is not good for man to be alone.”
So, He fashioned a woman to be man’s wife,
and his constant companion for all of his life.
Especially in these days of dark discord and strife,
a woman needs a husband, and a man needs a wife.
It is a great tragedy so many homes are wrecked
because the two participants are partners only in sex.
God knows that mankind has a penchant for sin,
and He sent His own Son our salvation to win.
No greater love has anyone in the end
than that He should lay down His life for a friend.
© 2020, cbs
