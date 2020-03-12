Our God is infinite in showing mercy,
knowing well the strength of our adversary.
He knows how strong the power of temptation may be,
and, also, knows well the weakness in you and in me.
He even notes the tiny sparrow’s fall
and has an intense desire that one and all
should come to a knowledge of Him as their Lord and King,
thereby causing the hosts of Heaven to sing.
God has mercy on all of those who are ill,
although some illness is caused by straying from His will.
With intolerable symptoms, such as pain or short breath,
sometimes, in His mercy, he relieves them by death.
God has great mercy on widows or orphans.
His word instructs Christians, keep them in their plans.
Children and the aged find mercy in His sight,
and those who care for them seem to be His delight.
God showed His mercy for the world by sending His Son,
saying simple faith in Him could bring salvation,
When time comes that judgment they must face,
they can rely on God’s great mercy and grace.
King David confessed and repented with impassioned breath,
God showed him mercy in Uriah the Hittite’s death.
To show the depth of the mercy shown on God’s part,
He, later, called David, “A man after My own heart.”
After Saul of Tarsus was blinded on the road to Damascus,
he fell to his knees and asked, “What would you have me do, Jesus?”
God showed him mercy, and on mission trips he was sent,
and he wrote nearly half of our New Testament.
True confession and heartfelt repentance.
Can call out God’s mercy to remit a death sentence
Both Saul and David killed and caused hurt,
as did Barrow County’s Billy Sunday Birt.
But the time when God’s mercy shines brightest of all
is when it becomes very personal.
God heard this poor sinner’s boyish cry,
and promised him a home in Heaven by and by.
© 2020, cbs
—
