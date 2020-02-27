Mankind has little experience in space,
in fact, we have only visited one place --
that is the moon, which is closest by,
and, at that time, it was far as we could fly.
Therefore, our knowledge is limited to the scope
of viewing through our strongest radar telescopes
and a few interplanetary space probes
for form and chemical components and, possibly, microbes.
When told that an early Russian cosmonaut said.
“I looked into space, and I did not see God,”
To me, that statement did not seem odd,
John’s Gospel says no man has seen God.
While orbiting the moon in Apollo 8,
the three astronauts, in 1968,
felt God the creator’s presence so strongly,
they read ten verses of His creation story.
Astronaut James Irwin with Apollo 15
actually walked on the face of the moon.
He stared into the inky darkness of space,
and saw planet Earth hanging in her place.
His immediate reaction, he said, was an intense
and overwhelming awareness of God’s presence.
In Psalm 139, the psalmist says in essence,
Where do I go to hide from Thy presence?
If I ascend into heaven, Thou art there:
if I make my bed in hell, behold, Thou art there.
“God is a spirit,” Jesus said of His Father,
(and gravity doesn’t seem a spirit to bother).
Forty days after shedding His burial shroud,
five hundred people watched His ascension to the clouds.
Mankind has little experience and knowledge of space,
but there is much evidence to lead one to embrace
the fact that God is infinite, and in every place.
© 2019. cbs
