Oh, that this blind world could clearly see
the full scope of my God, who defines infinity.
It was He who created both time and space,
and put all celestial bodies with earth in place.
God has always been, and He always will be –
from before the beginning, and to eternity.
He created time when He said the words,
“Now let there be,” and all creation occurred.
Time did not start until the planets were formed,
but, with their precise cycles, it became a norm
to note that a complete day goes from sunrise to sunrise,
and four seasons make a year is an easy surmise.
The earthly measurements we use for time,
on some other planet would not be worth a dime,
for each planet has its own speed of axial rotation,
and its own length of orbit around the sun’s station.
Our scientists sometimes turn to the speed of light
to measure how long it would take to make the flight
if mankind were to travel to some distant planet
and, someday, possibly, put a footprint on it.
These measurements often go to millions of light years,
so man will never reach these planets they fear.
But God does not appear to have these limits.
He created time and everything within it.
2 Peter 3:8 has this to say
With the Lord, a thousand years is as one day.
Psalm 90:4 gives us further insight,
and compares a thousand years to a watch in the night.
A thousand years, to God, compares to a watch of three hours.
That gives one a small insight into His powers
God does exist! The evidence is prime,
as is the evidence that He is unlimited by time.
© 2019 cbs
