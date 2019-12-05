The fact that most Christians will not share their faith
has always been puzzling to me.
Though we’re undeserving, we’re saved by God’s grace
to life everlasting and free.
That ought to be reason to shout from the tree-tops
and tell of God’s power to forgive.
We should tell the whole world — with hardly a pit-stop
that they, too, might abundantly live.
If someone should give us a cool million dollars,
we’d tell it all over the place.
Of much greater value is the peace that follows
God’s gift of salvation by grace.
Yet most of us seemingly try very hard
not to ever let anyone know
that our slate is wiped clean — completely unmarred —
as clean as the pure driven snow.
We sit there in silence, with never a word
about how Christ has borne all our sin,
when we’re in the presence of those who’ve not heard
that they, too, the victory might win.
We talk of the weather — things easily shared —
of our children — what we’ve done today.
We use lame excuses like, I’m not prepared.
No one has told me what to say.
I’m not a preacher, a teacher or deacon.
I’ve never attended that class!
But God’s Holy Spirit can shine the right beacon
on our words, though they’re stumbling and crass.
Our God has commanded all Christians to witness
as in this world we make our way.
Just tell your own story, though you are scared witless.
His Spirit will guide what you say.
If you were in the desert dying of thirst,
with no way you thought you could win
and found cold, clear water in a slop-jar or worse;
Would it matter what vessel it was in?
Now, we are His vessels — His imperfect vessels —
each scarred by mistakes from the past.
But our God can still use these imperfect vessels,
and give life-giving water from a cracked, dirty glass.
1996, cbs
Revised and© 2019, cbs
