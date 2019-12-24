My prayer for you this Christmas season
is that your life has great purpose – great reason–
and that your friends be many, with a few
on whom you may depend, as they depend on you.
I pray that your family will gather around
with love and devotion – on common ground.
May old sibling rivalries be put to bed,
and rancor and division not raise their ugly heads.
May your life be filled with purest love,
the type that is found in Heaven above.
May that love be not only for those who please,
but even for your enemies.
May a true sense of joy prevail in your life,
even when battling discord and strife.
Remember the challenge that Peter has hurled,
He is greater that is in you than the one in the world.
May your life be filled with a spirit of peace.
May you give fear and worry their permanent release.
May the good Lord provide you with happiness and health,
and sufficient earthly goods from His bounty of wealth.
May the God of creation fill your heart with a song
to be sung to His praise all the day long.
If you make the excuse, "I don't have a good voice,"
His answer is then, "Make a joyful noise."
May its true meaning be central in your Christmas,
that God in the flesh has visited with us.
He came with one purpose — to save us from sin.
Accept Him as your Savior eternal life to win.
© 2019, cbs
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.