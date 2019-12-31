To begin again at age ninety-three
is almost an impossibility.
Your joints are old. All of them creak,
and all of your muscles have gotten weak.
Oh yes, you can make resolutions,
but none of them lead to permanent solutions.
They will not “un-age” your body one bit,
though it might be a little more fit.
Physical changes are all downhill,
though they may be slowed by exercising will.
It should elevate your gaze and adjust your attitude
to think I’m riding high on the Beatitudes.
“Rejoice in it,” the psalmist said,
“for this is a day that the Lord has made.”
Rejoice in it. Rejoice indeed!
for Christ has promised to fill your needs.
As this writer stated in the first refrain,
“It is almost impossible to start again,”
but impossible is not in God’s vocabulary.
There is one way, so do not worry.
God has made a way to begin again,
though your body is aged and racked with pain.
If you have not accepted Christ’s pardon for your sin,
you should open up your heart and ask Him to come in.
Although your sins be crimson, He wants you to know,
that He can make them as white as snow.
Only He is able (and He certainly can)
in that aged body, create a new inner man.
All your failures, and all your sins
will be forgiven if you ask Christ to come in.
There will be no lengthening of your lifespan,
but you can become a new man or woman in God’s plan.
© 2019, cbs
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.