January brought the forty-seventh anniversary
of the landmark decision in Roe versus Wade,
a case that, over the years, has turned out to be
the most controversial decision our Supreme Court ever made.
In its decision, our Supreme Court brushed aside
the state of Texas’ question, When does life begin?
The Texas contention was not confirmed or denied
when their lawyer claimed, “Life begins at conception.”
Applying under the pseudonym, “Jane Doe,”
she asked that Texas be forced to grant her abortion.
She could have the abortion in a nearby state, but claimed she could not go
for lack of money to pay for transportation.
Constitutional amendments nine and fourteen were their basis,
to rule a woman’s privacy supersedes state laws,
There need not even be a medical crisis.
A woman has a right to an abortion for any cause.
Their ruling was mainly for the first trimester,
but it made some mention of the second and the third.
Some states passed cruel laws that made hard feelings fester
for, on their surface, they were completely absurd.
Add to that the vast improvement in sonography
and its use in almost every pregnancy,
countless people saw their offspring quite early
and stood in awe of its human-like activity.
The tide of public opinion began to turn
against the rule of abortion on demand
and our President revealed that his conscience burns
for the millions of babies murdered in our land
President Trump followed up his right-to-life comments
by attending the New York Right-to-Life parade.
As the first sitting president to attend such an event,
it was the strongest presidential RTL comment ever made.
Can the Roe versus Wade decision be completely reversed?
This writer has great concerns about that chance.
But some of the extreme state laws may be curtailed
if we work and pray hard, and back the one who “brought us to this dance.”
All Christians need to be united as one
if we will ever make any real headway.
Come! Let’s all get together and get the job done,
and not let the abortionists still rule the day.
© 2020, cbs
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.