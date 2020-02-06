January brought the forty-seventh anniversary

of the landmark decision in Roe versus Wade,

a case that, over the years, has turned out to be

the most controversial decision our Supreme Court ever made.

In its decision, our Supreme Court brushed aside

the state of Texas’ question, When does life begin?

The Texas contention was not confirmed or denied

when their lawyer claimed, “Life begins at conception.”

Applying under the pseudonym, “Jane Doe,”

she asked that Texas be forced to grant her abortion.

She could have the abortion in a nearby state, but claimed she could not go

for lack of money to pay for transportation.

Constitutional amendments nine and fourteen were their basis,

to rule a woman’s privacy supersedes state laws,

There need not even be a medical crisis.

A woman has a right to an abortion for any cause.

Their ruling was mainly for the first trimester,

but it made some mention of the second and the third.

Some states passed cruel laws that made hard feelings fester

for, on their surface, they were completely absurd.

Add to that the vast improvement in sonography

and its use in almost every pregnancy,

countless people saw their offspring quite early

and stood in awe of its human-like activity.

The tide of public opinion began to turn

against the rule of abortion on demand

and our President revealed that his conscience burns

for the millions of babies murdered in our land

President Trump followed up his right-to-life comments

by attending the New York Right-to-Life parade.

As the first sitting president to attend such an event,

it was the strongest presidential RTL comment ever made.

Can the Roe versus Wade decision be completely reversed?

This writer has great concerns about that chance.

But some of the extreme state laws may be curtailed

if we work and pray hard, and back the one who “brought us to this dance.”

All Christians need to be united as one

if we will ever make any real headway.

Come! Let’s all get together and get the job done,

and not let the abortionists still rule the day.

© 2020, cbs

Dr. CB Skelton is a retired Winder physician and author of several books.

