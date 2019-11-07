"Hope" is defined as "a feeling

or expectation for a certain thing

to happen" in one's life.

It has propelled many a man

who continues in saying, "Yes, I can,"

to victory in this turmoil and strife.

Hope is said to "spring eternal"

in the life of every mortal

who has the desire to live another day.

Often, there seems to be no basis,

but one can always hope for an oasis

in this life, somewhere along the way.

How many times have you heard of one who fails

in early efforts to reach his treasured “grail,”

but comes back a second (or a fifth) time.

He fully believes in the soundness of his task,

One more chance is all he asks,

and he finally reaches that grail sublime.

Shortly after Pearl Harbor's bombing,

Winder's Morris family got a telegram saying

that, among the dead was their son, Edward

Their grief was great. They held a memorial,

but never gave up hope through it all.

A second telegram brought the best news ever heard.

Edward Motes composed in 1863

a hymn to the One who had set him free,

and titled it The Solid Rock.

His opening lines are more than poppycock,

"My hope is built on nothing less

then Jesus' blood and righteousness."

If you are struggling – near the end of your rope,

There is no reason to give up hope.

Why not turn to Christ, the solid rock?

Let Him examine – first you – then your stock.

Chances are that after that you will be

better set for life, and for eternity.

If faith and hope are guiding your life

through this dark world of turmoil and strife

it increases your chance of victory

over obstacles that may stand in your way.

Enough faith and hope, with effort each day,

may make you become what you wish to be.

© 2019, CBS

Dr. CB Skelton is a retired Winder physician and author of several books.

