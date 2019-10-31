Life fills the time between one’s birth and death,
whatever length that time may cover.
It begins before one draws his first breath,
safely (?) ensconced in the womb of the mother.
There is much disagreement about that fact
by those who would justify abortions.
In order to legitimize that heinous act,
they twist the truth to all kinds of distortions.
Officially, we recognize the length of life
as beginning when an infant exits the womb,
embracing the pleasures, the turmoil, the strife
that fill those days between birth and the tomb.
We have no control of our status at birth,
the place, the time, or who our parents will be.
That depends on our parents, their status and worth,
and how they fit into community.
(This writer believes each person should bask
in the fact that God chooses each sperm and ovum
to prepare each one for the specific task
He may one day lay before them.)
Every new baby comes into life
unable to care for his or her basic needs.
Most often, the parents make a sacrifice,
supporting that child with love and good deeds.
Teenage years are a time of great testing,
when most set a tentative course for their lives —
a time of trying many things interesting —
seeing what to cast off and deciding what survives.
Adult life is the great separator,
when each must "play the hand he is dealt."
Abetted or shackled by degree of preparation,
we rise or fall to levels of power and wealth.
Power and wealth are not great measures
of whether one's life is a success.
The question should not be how many gained treasures,
but how many lives did that life bless?
We came naked into this life,
and naked we shall go away.
If we sow greed and avarice,
there will be a great price to pay.
When we have joined with death in sleep,
and come to the great Judgment Day,
the only things that we shall keep
are those we freely gave away.
© 2019, cbs
—
