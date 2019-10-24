Susquanna had been through a very hard week,
and now she faced a two-hour commute.
She had had to go to Chicago to seek
employment since Detroit was destitute.
“At least,” she thought, “I can get some rest
“and be refreshed when I get home.
“Or I can study for the test
“for that college degree I've been working on.”
Imagine Susquanna's great chagrin
when Barney plopped down in the seat next to her
with his cell phone held tightly to his chin —
and she’d never heard anyone speak louder.
"Yes darling," he said, "I am on the train ...
“Yes, I know I'm two hours late!
“But we had some problems at work again.
“The boss called me in, and he was irate.
"No, dear, I'm not seeing another girl.
“You are the only one in my life!
“Why should I cheat when the greatest pearl
“has already promised to be my wife?
"Yes, baby, I know I have cheated before,
but I gave you my promise — never again ...
“How can I say or do any more?
“The thought you don't trust me gives me real pain."
The conversation droned on and on
and, to Susquanna, was irritating.
"Barney," she yelled, "put down that phone!
“I'm getting awfully tired from waiting."
Needless to say, Barney does not
make personal calls in public anymore.
Those words from Susquanna made things so hot
that it forever closed that door.
© 2012, cbs
Edited, republished 2019
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.