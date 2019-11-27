City folks cannot understand
the changes to our treasured land
since those days of deep depression.
More than three fourths of the people living
were engaged in some type of growing –
and failure was not a viable option.
Our family always lived on a rented farm,
and hoped this year would be the charm
when, in springtime, we put the seed in the ground.
The ground had already been "turned and harrowed,"
and laid out in rows that were neatly furrowed
to accommodate our hopes until harvest came around.
Precious fertilizer was applied
along each row (just on one side)
in hopes it would increase our crop.
We had "busted the middles" throughout the summer,
and hoed out the weeds (that was a bummer)
while praying our yield would not be a flop.
Midsummer vegetables were sold door to door
two days a week, the same route o'er and o'er.
The Dwarf House in Hapeville was among our customers.
Truett Cathy, the owner, was having a hard time
until he added a chicken sandwich to his line.
The Dwarf House became Chick-fil-A, and spread the country over.
When crops were gathered in the fall,
we tried to preserve and save them all,
for in winter time, there was not much that grew.
Our Thanksgiving table was filled, complete
with homegrown vegetables and meat.
Of our gratitude, we made certain that the good Lord knew.
***
There are very few farmers in today's population
to provide the food needed for the entire nation.
Folks buy it at the supermarket in box or in can,
without a single thought that it came from the sod,
from the sun and the rain which are gifts from God.
Thanksgiving should remind them of His goodness to man
Remember to bow a knee and honestly pray
a prayer of gratitude, not just on Thanksgiving Day.
© 2019, cbs
