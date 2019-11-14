To do His will, God chooses whomever
He chooses to use. For instance, Nebuchadnezzar,
a heathen king, brought Judah to her knees
when, after great warnings, her God she displeased.
It is almost cliché to say ability
is ranked a far second to availability.
God cannot use those who are so consumed
by the things of this world that, for Him, there is no room.
God often chooses those unprepared for a task,
then gives them what is needed to do what He asks.
What happens most often at the end of such a story,
is the person He prepares gives God all the glory.
Those He calls to His service for times of great lengths
are not, of necessity, those who display great strengths.
Mother Teresa and Corrie ten Boom
by their humble service did much for God’s Kingdom.
Moses grew up in the house of Pharaoh
until he was forty years old, we know.
He saw the maltreatment of his people, the Jews,
and decided it was time that their side he should choose.
As Stephen, the first martyr, for his life did plead,
he said, Moses was a mighty man in word and in deed.
Going in his strength, he killed an Egyptian.
which caused the authorities to have a conniption.
Moses fled to Midian, where he stayed forty years
until, in a burning bush, the Spirit of God appeared
saying, Moses, I want you to go to Pharaoh,
and you must tell him, “Let My people go!”
Moses responded, Lord, I am too weak,
and besides that, Lord, I can hardly speak.
God answered, Moses, I will be with you,
and you can tell Pharaoh, THE GREAT I AM has sent you.
When Moses was mighty in word and in deed,
God could not use him to fill this great need.
Now, he was humbled and free of his pride,
he could take on God’s task if God walked by his side.
Now walking in God’s strength and not his own,
Moses appeared before Pharaoh’s throne.
It took some doing, but before all was done,
God’s people had departed to a land of their own.
God will prepare you and lead you through
any undertaking He calls you to do
is the moral of this story.
When you succeed, give Him the glory.
© 2019, cbs
