Worry and hurry not only rhyme;
both will eventually increase your costs
not only in the arena of time,
but in the arena of money lost.
Worry is often the principal reason
for the postponement of any task.
It is easy to put things off for a season
when there are so many questions one might ask
Of course, one wants to reduce his risks
and lessen the chance of financial pain,
but true opportunity does not persist,
and nothing ventured, nothing gained.
Those who are guilty of procrastination,
which often can be laid at worry's feet,
are usually left standing at the station
while someone else enjoys that morsel sweet.
The opposite may be true for a man in a hurry,
who may not formulate a solid plan.
Decisions made in a helter-skelter scurry
may not adequately consider supply and demand.
Hasty decisions about personnel
can often make your business go awry.
You must convince yourself they can handle the job well
before you ever give them a try.
In Luke chapter fourteen, verse twenty-eight
Jesus's parable gives an explanation
that even before the foundation is laid,
a person should have a cost estimation.
Not every well-planned business will succeed;
someone else may beat you to that spot
and completely fill that well-reasoned need.
All you can say is, "Thanks a lot!"
"Worry" and "hurry" are twin words that never
hasten you on to the road called success.
"Foresight" and "planning" go well together
in ensuring your plans do not end up a mess.
© 2019, cbs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.