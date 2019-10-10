Worry and hurry not only rhyme;

both will eventually increase your costs

not only in the arena of time,

but in the arena of money lost.

Worry is often the principal reason

for the postponement of any task.

It is easy to put things off for a season

when there are so many questions one might ask

Of course, one wants to reduce his risks

and lessen the chance of financial pain,

but true opportunity does not persist,

and nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Those who are guilty of procrastination,

which often can be laid at worry's feet,

are usually left standing at the station

while someone else enjoys that morsel sweet.

The opposite may be true for a man in a hurry,

who may not formulate a solid plan.

Decisions made in a helter-skelter scurry

may not adequately consider supply and demand.

Hasty decisions about personnel

can often make your business go awry.

You must convince yourself they can handle the job well

before you ever give them a try.

In Luke chapter fourteen, verse twenty-eight

Jesus's parable gives an explanation

that even before the foundation is laid,

a person should have a cost estimation.

Not every well-planned business will succeed;

someone else may beat you to that spot

and completely fill that well-reasoned need.

All you can say is, "Thanks a lot!"

"Worry" and "hurry" are twin words that never

hasten you on to the road called success.

"Foresight" and "planning" go well together

in ensuring your plans do not end up a mess.

© 2019, cbs

Dr. CB Skelton is a retired Winder physician and author of several books.

