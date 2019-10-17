You are not an accident
that crashed against some wall.
You are God's creation meant
to rise up when you fall.
God has placed inside your frame
remarkable abilities
to help you play life's daunting game
in true, unshackled liberty.
God has a great plan for your life,
one that will add joy and peace to it,
and also, will clear it of much strife,
but He will never force you to choose it.
In his famous poem, Invictus,
William Ernest Hensley
clearly states his thoughts for us:
"I thank whatever god there be
for my unquenchable soul.
"… It matters not how strait the gate,
how charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate.
I am the captain of my soul."
Mr. Hensley got it correct,
you are not forced to follow God's voice.
You may live your life completely unchecked.
You are not forced to make Him your choice.
But failure to yield your life to Him
brings a consequence almost too hard to tell–
fiery torment in a place so dim;
locked forever in the gates of Hell.
But you are a person of great value,
created for fellowship with God.
In order to claim that fellowship true,
you must give Jesus Christ the nod.
He loves us so abundantly
that Jesus cast His life aside
and, on a cross, for you and me,
He suffered and He bled, then died.
If you were important enough for our Savior
to die on the cross to save you from sin,
why not accept the gift of His favor,
with its promise of eternal life with Him?
© 2019, cbs
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.