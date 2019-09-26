I encourage my clients to bring me articles they run across covering subjects about which we’ve talked.
This last month, two individuals brought me the exact same article describing a 77-year-old. At the gym she attended, the members considered her to be a very fit older lady. She swam, cycled, attended fitness classes, worked in her yard and was active socially. And yet, she began to feel as if she was missing something.
Walking is not the end game
During my initial consultations, one of the most common reasons a person is sitting in front of me is because the doctor has endorsed them including exercise in their lifestyle. There are rarely any specifics given with this recommendation with the exception of starting a walking regimen.
I understand the difficulty for the medical profession recommending a specific workout protocol because everybody is different and there are liability issues. Not being able to monitor the patient in person is beset with the possibility of something going wrong. Walking is the failsafe position because everyone understands the process. People have been doing this all their lives.
So now what?
The problem with walking is it is a cardiovascular cardiopulmonary exercise, which does only lip service toward improving a person’s muscles, tendons, ligaments and bone structure. One could argue the example of the 77-year-old is different because she does a variety of activities. Yes, she is more fit than someone who only walks but, as the article goes on to say, she noticed recently “I’m not as strong as I use to be. Loads I once carried rather easily are now difficult, and some are impossible.”
Why would a swimming, cycling, yard-working, class-attending lady be having issues? The answer is surprisingly simple. Her activities consist of a high level of repetitive movements, hundreds, if not thousands of recurring actions. The challenges her muscles, tendons, ligaments and bone structure experience are focused almost exclusively on endurance. How long can the body sustain a particular activity before fatigue sets in?
Sarcopenia
Fortunately, our concerned 77-year-old gained some insight into her dilemma. Thanks to information gained from Dr. Marilyn Moffat, a professor at New York University, she discovered why her day-to-day activities were becoming more problematic. She was experiencing the early stages of sarcopenia.
What is sarcopenia? The term was coined back in the late 1980s by Irwin Rosenberg, MD, dean of the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts. When you break down the word into Latin, “sarco” for flesh (or muscle) and “penia” for loss, you end up with what Tuft’s University describes as a loss of muscle mass. A more colorful phrase would be “poverty of the flesh.”
Her muscle fibers are experiencing a loss of functionality. Their ability to do the work to the intensity they are capable of generating has begun to diminish. She is operating in an environment which, in her day-to-day existence, offer her little to no occasions which push her to her strength limits.
The good news
Dr. Moffat explained even nursing home residents in their 90s can have their muscle decline reversed. She was referring to Dr. Maria Fiatarone and her colleagues at the Tufts Research center who reported “nine nursing home residents age 90 and older, after eight weeks of high-intensity resistance training, had strength gains averaging over 100 percent, mid-thigh muscle mass increased 9 percent and walking speed improved 48 percent.”
The point of the research referenced is, if these older populations, who had discounted strength training for probably decades, can improve their circumstances, what do you think 40-, 50- and 60-year-old muscle fibers can accomplish? It is truly never too late.
Next step
Now you know your body will respond to some form of intense workout methodology. To go into a detailed program would require multiple columns plus video instructions. There is a basic premise which can be followed to start the process. A good rule of thumb: Find a weight you can lift 10 times comfortably but one you would struggle with as you reach 20 repetitions.
The 10-rep minimum indicates a reasonable weight. Struggling to get to 20 reps puts you in the muscle-building window called hypertrophy. Once you can lift the weight 20 times without losing form, you are ready to try the next level up which you should be able to lift at least 10 or more times. Obviously, this is a very basic format but it is also one I use even today. Another key: If you lose your form, stop the lift immediately. I also apply this rule to all my clients, beginners or individuals who have been working out for years.
No excuses
We baby boomers have always found a way around problems in the past. Now you have a road map to regaining and maintaining your physicality long term. One possible starting point could be to join a gym. Talk to a personal trainer (or two). Maybe invest in several sessions to get a baseline of knowledge.
If you don’t incorporate some type of weight training in your life, expect with certainty the coming years to be more demanding. Losing muscle equates to losing your independence. While I offer no absolute guarantees, my personal observations of over 1,000 clients confirms with a gut level confidence your whole outlook on life will take an uptick. You will discover the importance of this missing link.
Good luck and good health!
