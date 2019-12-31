If you thought 2019 was a year of disdainfulness and discernment in politics and media reporting, then you had better hold on to something because of what the year 2020 is about to dump upon us.
While the United States is financially enjoying the best of times in several decades right now, expect the Democrats to give a different story. They will argue the opposite even though we have low employment, a strong economy supported by the financial market standings and we are spending more on updating and rebuilding our military.
The left continues its lean toward socialism and pushing the American voters to support higher taxes, free college, free medical care and an erosion of our rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. We can expect continued attacks on the First and Second amendments by limiting free speech and pushing new gun control laws.
The left hates Donald Trump and wants to remove him from office. The right doesn’t always like Trump but appears to be supportive of his repeat candidacy while wanting to win the House and keep the Senate right of center.
“The swamp” would like for everyone to be quieter so it can return to business as normal, stuffing pockets, calling in favors and telling our government what to do.
Here’s a list of what to expect in the New Year!
Topping the list will be final preparations for the 2020 presidential elections. Both parties will spend hundreds of millions of dollars in a fight for the right to occupy the Capitol in Washington. Not only do the parties want the White House, both houses in Congress have also been targeted.
Next will be the formal impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The House doesn’t seem to know what to do next and many think the House will simply sit on what it has done, hoping that will cause Trump voters to desert the Republican ticket at the ballot box.
The Senate hasn’t tipped its hand and appears to be waiting for the Democratic-controlled House to make the first move. The two articles of impeachment could very well still be on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk in November without any formal action being taken by the Senate.
We can expect nothing less from the national news media than what we received last year. The gift box will include fake news, he said-she said finger pointing, accusations and political bias.
Regardless of who holds the majority in Congress, both parties need to be concerned about North Korea and China situations.
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader, has demonstrated that he is not the most trustworthy person holding the keys to rockets and nuclear weapons. His people are starving by all accounts and he continues to rattle his small but significant sword.
Jobs, cost-of-living indexes and prosperity depend heavily on our tariffs and trade with foreign countries. It would benefit all Americans to see an agreement worked out on trade tariffs, especially with China.
Russia remains an enemy and we could very well be in the early stages of another Cold War. Russian President Vladimir Putin, a holdover from the previous Cold War, does not like being in second or third place and he is willing to more than rattle a bigger sword.
Russia is flexing its military muscle in places not seen before and is developing new military arms and weapons.
Governments are already suspecting Russia of fielding assassination teams targeting people who are in public disagreement with the Russian government. There is no reason not to believe such a team would strike here in America, eliminating dissidents who have found sanctuary on American soil. Such a strike would create fear in smaller eastern countries that border Russia.
Putin would like nothing more than to rebuild the old Soviet empire.
We will have to deal in some way with the Mexican drug cartels. They are destroying the American lifestyle and culture at a tremendous cost.
The big pharmaceutical companies are taking money from everyone’s pockets with soaring drug costs. Medical facilities and medical practices are enjoying record payments for medical procedures and tests that cost much less in other countries.
Other medical health costs and insurance rates are unreal and literally draining the pockets of hard working Americans trying to raise families.
We must resolve the legal issues surrounding the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the abuse of the federal Foreign Intelligence Service Act (FISA), as well as the Hillary Clinton violations of federal law concerning her emails and illegal servers.
Unfortunately, it is hard to believe we will get much of anything done in 2020. The best we can expect is Congress will continue to collect their checks and travel fees.
Finally, we can expect the Democratic Party to continue to try to change the face and heart of America while our poor and sick continue to suffer and those on the international scene will be emboldened to do all of us harm.
It’s not a very pretty picture.
—
