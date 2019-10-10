Congress has become a three-ring circus and the Democratic Party has become its ringmaster.
Congress should be dealing with a lot of important business on behalf of the American people, but Congress can’t function because of the hatred that engulfs the highjacked Democratic Party.
It’s obvious that the left hates President Donald Trump. I fully understand that their objective is to impeach Trump in the House, hoping to change the minds of millions of voters before the 2020 election.
Accusations from the left run rampant about President Trump and what he says and does every day.
Sometimes, the left should look in the mirror before speaking.
For every sin they have accused Trump of committing, they have committed one as well, even some being identical.
Consider the current “whistleblower complaint.”
Rep. Adam Schiff, (Democrat-California) has spent several weeks blasting away at the president over his telephone call to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The incident came to light recently when a whistleblower released information saying that President Trump threatened to withhold military aid unless the Ukrainians opened an investigation into alleged corruption that involved former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
Supposedly the “deep state” whistleblower learned of the call and passed the information on to an inspector general.
An investigation followed and it was discovered that the so-called whistleblower did not have access to the conversation between Trump and Zelensky, nor did the informant see an actual transcript of the conversation.
You would expect a person who serves as the head of the House Intelligence Committee to be an honest and reputable person. Unfortunately, it’s hard to use those adjectives in the same sentence with Schiff.
Upon learning of the whistleblower’s complaint, Schiff immediately began crucifying the president and added fuel to the impeachment fire.
Schiff went so far as to read a transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky to the national media. The problem is the head of the House Intelligence Committee read a parody, a statement that he or his staff made up.
Reports indicate that Schiff said Trump asked Zelensky to “make up” or “manufacture dirt” on presidential candidate Joe Biden. There is no proof that those words, or fragments, were ever issued by Trump.
TOWNHALL, a conservative news service that reported the parody, pointed out that the “…parody was outright false, as even Schiff partly acknowledged.”
TOWNHALL also quoted the Schiff parody as saying, “I’m going to say this only seven times so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand. Lots of it. On this and on that.”
Later Schiff made a similar statement on ABC’s “This Week” (Sept. 29) saying the president coerced the Ukrainian president, “… to dig up dirt on his opponent or manufacture it.”
Now we learn that Schiff and his staff were made aware of the whistleblower’s complaint a month before it was ever released to the Inspector General or the public even though the Congressman publicly stated he had not spoken to the whistleblower.
All of this just goes to show how far the Democrats and the left will go to win control of Congress and the White House.
We thought Hillary was evil but she now looks like just a cookie in the jar compared to what the left is trying to do, which is to conduct a political coup.
We should take note; most of the leaders of the current attempt at a coup are from California or the Northeast.
They have made no effort to govern the country or to take action that would benefit Americans with more tax relief and lower pharmaceutical costs.
Their intent seems to be to destroy Trump, gain control of congress at any cost, destroy the Constitution of the United States, burn the Bill of Rights and seize our firearms.
They will then open our borders hoping that will lead the Democrats to a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
Collusion? The word describes the actions of the leftist Democratic Party far better than the conservatives. It is easy to see that there is a lot of collusion going on is our government. And, it’s not between Trump and Russia.
With Democrat congressional members like Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters, Jerry Nadler and Elizabeth Warren willing to crush the Republicans at nearly any cost, it should be obvious that we are living in dangerous times.
We need to be afraid of the circus coming to town.
